Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Cobb County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Columbia High School at North Cobb Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camden County High School at McEachern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Powder Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gwinnett High School at Walton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
