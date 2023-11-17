Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crisp County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
In Crisp County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crisp County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Crisp County High School at Mary Persons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Forsyth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.