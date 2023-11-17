If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in DeKalb County, Georgia today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cedar Grove High School at Heritage High School - Conyers

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 17

5:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Conyers, GA

Conyers, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Paulding High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest DeKalb High School at Martin Luther King Jr. High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Lithonia, GA

Lithonia, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Gwinnett High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greenforest Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School - Warner Robins at Greenforest Christian Academy