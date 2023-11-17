Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Douglas County, Georgia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Paulding High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint George's Episcopal School at Harvester Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.