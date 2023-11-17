Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emanuel County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Emanuel County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Emanuel County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Emanuel County Institute at Early County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Blakely, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swainsboro High School at Lamar County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Barnesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
