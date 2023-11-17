If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Fayette County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Coweta High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 17

4:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School at St Mary's Academy