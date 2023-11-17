Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arlington Christian School at St Francis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Banneker High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: College Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Wilson Academy at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Springs High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School at Loganville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.