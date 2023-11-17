The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot at a 41.1% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes averaged.

Georgia compiled a 6-3 straight up record in games it shot above 44.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hurricanes finished 133rd.

The Bulldogs' 68.5 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes gave up.

Georgia went 8-6 last season when it scored more than 71.9 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

Georgia scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 81.5 away.

At home, Georgia drained 6.8 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.9%) than away (31.3%).

Georgia Upcoming Schedule