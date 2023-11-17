How to Watch Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% lower than the 45% of shots the Huskies' opponents hit.
- In games Georgia State shot better than 45% from the field, it went 4-5 overall.
- The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 278th.
- Last year, the Panthers scored 8.3 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Huskies allowed (75).
- Georgia State went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 75 points.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia State put up 69.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged on the road (61.7).
- When playing at home, the Panthers surrendered 9.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (75.1).
- In home games, Georgia State made 0.8 more treys per game (5.7) than in away games (4.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in away games (26.1%).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 89-87
|Curb Event Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 77-70
|University Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
