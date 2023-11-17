The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% lower than the 45% of shots the Huskies' opponents hit.
  • In games Georgia State shot better than 45% from the field, it went 4-5 overall.
  • The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 278th.
  • Last year, the Panthers scored 8.3 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Huskies allowed (75).
  • Georgia State went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 75 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgia State put up 69.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged on the road (61.7).
  • When playing at home, the Panthers surrendered 9.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (75.1).
  • In home games, Georgia State made 0.8 more treys per game (5.7) than in away games (4.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in away games (26.1%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Belmont L 89-87 Curb Event Center
11/11/2023 @ Western Michigan W 77-70 University Arena
11/17/2023 Northern Illinois - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/19/2023 Little Rock - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

