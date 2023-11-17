The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% lower than the 45% of shots the Huskies' opponents hit.

In games Georgia State shot better than 45% from the field, it went 4-5 overall.

The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 278th.

Last year, the Panthers scored 8.3 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Huskies allowed (75).

Georgia State went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 75 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

Georgia State put up 69.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged on the road (61.7).

When playing at home, the Panthers surrendered 9.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (75.1).

In home games, Georgia State made 0.8 more treys per game (5.7) than in away games (4.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in away games (26.1%).

