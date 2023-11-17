Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia State Games
Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ja'Heim Hudson: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamaine Mann: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brenden Tucker: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia State Rank
|Georgia State AVG
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Illinois Rank
|308th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|153rd
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|311th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|342nd
|5.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
