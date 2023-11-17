Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Haralson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Haralson County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haralson County High School at Ranburne High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Ranburne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
