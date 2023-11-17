The Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) go up against the Atlanta Hawks (6-5) at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2023.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 45.9% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The 76ers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.

The Hawks average 120.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers give up.

Atlanta is 6-3 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Hawks put up 120 points per game when playing at home, compared to 120.5 points per game on the road.

Atlanta cedes 118.6 points per game in home games, compared to 116 in away games.

The Hawks are making 13 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than they're averaging in away games (12.5 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).

Hawks Injuries