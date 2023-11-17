If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Winder-Barrow High School at Jackson County High School