The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Mercer vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears shot 45.1% from the field, eight% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.

Mercer put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot over 37.1% from the field.

The Bears were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.

The Bears scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 0.4 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Mercer went 11-5.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

Mercer put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (66.9) last season.

The Bears allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Mercer sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35%) than at home (33.2%).

