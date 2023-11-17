How to Watch Mercer vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Mercer vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Coastal Carolina vs Furman (6:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Davidson vs East Tennessee State (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- South Carolina State vs Samford (7:30 PM ET | November 17)
- UNC Greensboro vs Arkansas (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Mercer Stats Insights
- The Bears shot 45.1% from the field, eight% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.
- Mercer put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot over 37.1% from the field.
- The Bears were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.
- The Bears scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 0.4 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Mercer went 11-5.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison
- Mercer put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (66.9) last season.
- The Bears allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Mercer sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35%) than at home (33.2%).
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Clark Atlanta
|L 71-64
|Hawkins Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 66-61
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 74-66
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
