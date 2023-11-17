The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Mercer vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer Stats Insights

  • The Bears shot 45.1% from the field, eight% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.
  • Mercer put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot over 37.1% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.
  • The Bears scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 0.4 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Mercer went 11-5.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

  • Mercer put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (66.9) last season.
  • The Bears allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Mercer sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35%) than at home (33.2%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Clark Atlanta L 71-64 Hawkins Arena
11/9/2023 @ Chicago State W 66-61 Jones Convocation Center
11/14/2023 @ Morehead State L 74-66 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Tennessee State - Raider Arena
12/1/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

