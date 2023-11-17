Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mitchell County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Mitchell County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mitchell County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Pelham High School at Bryan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Pembroke, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.