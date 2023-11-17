Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Monroe County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Crisp County High School at Mary Persons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Forsyth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.