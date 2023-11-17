Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tattnall County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Tattnall County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Tattnall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesboro High School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Reidsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
