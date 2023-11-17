Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Thomas County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Thomas County, Georgia this week.
Thomas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Jonesboro High School at Thomas County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
