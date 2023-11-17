Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Ware County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Ware County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Open Bible Christian at Southside Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Waycross, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

