How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's AFL slate includes top teams in play. Among those contests is Sydney Swans squaring off against Adelaide Crows.
Watch AFL action on Fubo!
AFL Streaming Live Today
Sydney Swans at Adelaide Crows
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Geelong Cats at Melbourne Demons
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.