Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cherokee County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
