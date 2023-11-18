Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in five of 15 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

Forsberg averages 4.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:36 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 2 2 0 20:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 17:04 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:56 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:34 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 19:04 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

