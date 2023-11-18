Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Fulton County, Georgia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Banneker High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Forest Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Mount Pisgah Christian School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta Classical Academy at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Midtown High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fellowship Christian School at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb High School at Johns Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galloway School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
