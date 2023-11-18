The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) visit the No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

LSU sports the best offense this season in terms of total yards (560.3 yards per game), but rank 25th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (415.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Georgia State is posting 27.1 points per contest (69th-ranked). It ranks 97th in the FBS on defense (28.8 points allowed per game).

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Georgia State vs. LSU Key Statistics

Georgia State LSU 380.9 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 560.3 (1st) 428.8 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (104th) 181.4 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.8 (4th) 199.5 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.5 (4th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (6th) 15 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,986 yards (198.6 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 569 yards (56.9 ypg) on 112 carries with seven touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has rushed for 1,206 yards on 244 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 18 catches, totaling 180 yards.

Robert Lewis has hauled in 727 receiving yards on 52 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has put together a 539-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 55 targets.

Jacari Carter's 41 targets have resulted in 28 grabs for 212 yards.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 3,165 passing yards, completing 71.4% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 918 yards (91.8 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 635 yards (63.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,284 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 72 catches (out of 106 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has reeled in 51 passes while averaging 91.8 yards per game and scoring 13 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has racked up 18 grabs for 348 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.