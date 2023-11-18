The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) face an ACC matchup against the Syracuse Orange (5-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Tech 32, Syracuse 23

Georgia Tech 32, Syracuse 23 Georgia Tech has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Yellow Jackets have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

This season, Syracuse has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Orange have been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Yellow Jackets have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (-6.5)



Georgia Tech (-6.5) Georgia Tech has played nine games, posting five wins against the spread.

In 2023, the Yellow Jackets are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Syracuse is 3-6-0 this year.

This season, the Orange are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 52.5 points seven times this season.

This season, Syracuse has played only two games with a combined score over 52.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.9 points per game, 4.4 points more than the total of 52.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.6 55.3 57.7 Implied Total AVG 33.9 33.8 34 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-0 4-0-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 1-1 3-2

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 49.5 54.3 Implied Total AVG 30.7 30.2 31.3 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-1 0-3

