ACC opponents meet when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5) and the Syracuse Orange (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field.

With 31.3 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS, Georgia Tech has had to lean on their 38th-ranked offense (32 points per contest) to keep them in games. From an offensive angle, Syracuse is posting 24.9 points per game (82nd-ranked). It ranks 45th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (22.3 points given up per game).

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ACC Network, read on.

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Syracuse 444.2 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.1 (94th) 454.8 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.2 (66th) 195.4 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (42nd) 248.8 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.1 (110th) 18 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (103rd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King leads Georgia Tech with 2,459 yards (245.9 ypg) on 192-of-314 passing with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. He also has 542 rushing yards on 87 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Jamal Haynes has 768 rushing yards on 130 carries with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s leads his squad with 580 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 67 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put up a 428-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 54 targets.

Christian Leary has been the target of 35 passes and compiled 22 catches for 304 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse this season. He has 1,518 passing yards (151.8 per game) while completing 62.3% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 412 yards (41.2 ypg) on 103 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen is his team's leading rusher with 165 carries for 797 yards, or 79.7 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well. Allen has also chipped in with 27 catches for 176 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Damien Alford has hauled in 389 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Umari Hatcher has caught 25 passes and compiled 375 receiving yards (37.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Donovan Brown's 23 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 305 yards (30.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

