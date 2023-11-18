The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they visit the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

Georgia has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking sixth-best in scoring offense (40.6 points per game) and sixth-best in scoring defense (15.6 points allowed per game). Tennessee's offense has been consistently moving the chains, accumulating 454.8 total yards per contest (15th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 40th by allowing 340.6 total yards per game.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Georgia vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Georgia Tennessee 505.2 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.8 (20th) 289.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.6 (36th) 180.8 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.2 (8th) 324.4 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.6 (56th) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,027 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 691 yards on 124 carries while finding paydirt 10 times.

Kendall Milton has racked up 422 yards on 67 attempts, scoring seven times.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 600 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 57 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 43 passes for 475 yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ladd McConkey's 26 receptions have turned into 423 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton leads Tennessee with 2,284 yards on 191-of-292 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 301 rushing yards (30.1 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 117 times for 848 yards (84.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dylan Sampson has racked up 424 yards (on 74 attempts) with seven touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Squirrel White has registered 50 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (61 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has caught 28 passes and compiled 469 receiving yards (46.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Dont'e Thornton's 13 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 224 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

