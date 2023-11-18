The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) take college football's 19th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), who have the No. 8 rushing offense, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Bulldogs are massive, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 58.5 for the outing.

Georgia has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (fifth-best with 505.2 yards per game) and total defense (ninth-best with 289.2 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Tennessee is posting 32 points per contest (36th-ranked). It ranks 29th in the FBS on defense (20.2 points surrendered per game).

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Neyland Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -10.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Georgia Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Bulldogs rank worst with 494 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 57th by giving up 351.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

While the Bulldogs rank 14th-best in scoring offense over the last three contests (41.7 points per game), they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball with 19.3 points allowed per game (51st-ranked).

Over Georgia's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 33rd in passing offense (293.3 passing yards per game) and 10th-worst in passing defense (205 passing yards per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 49th-ranked run offense over the last three contests (200.7 rushing yards per game), the Bulldogs rank sixth-worst in run defense over that time frame (146.3 rushing yards ceded per game).

Over their last three contests, the Bulldogs have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Georgia's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has gone 3-7-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs are 3-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Georgia has gone over in six of its 10 games with a set total (60%).

Georgia has won all nine of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

Georgia has won all nine games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs an 80.0% chance to win.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 3,027 yards (302.7 ypg) on 231-of-320 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 691 rushing yards on 124 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 67 times for 422 yards (42.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 600 yards as a receiver have come on 44 receptions (out of 57 targets) with five touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 43 passes for 475 yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ladd McConkey has been the target of 31 passes and compiled 26 receptions for 423 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL and 34 tackles.

Georgia's top-tackler, Smael Mondon Jr., has 48 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks this year.

Tykee Smith has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 45 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

