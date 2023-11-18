Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Henry County, Georgia today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dutchtown High School at Hillgrove High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Powder Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge High School at Loganville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
