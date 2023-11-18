When the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Sherwood has zero points on the power play.

Sherwood averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 10:08 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:47 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:29 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 10:45 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

