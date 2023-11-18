For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Michael McCarron a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCarron stats and insights

In one of six games this season, McCarron scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

McCarron has no points on the power play.

McCarron averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:09 Away L 4-2 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:26 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:36 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.