The Nashville Predators (5-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The Predators have lost four games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-210) Blackhawks (+170) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have gone 1-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Nashville's 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals six times.

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 44 (25th) Goals 36 (30th) 52 (18th) Goals Allowed 49 (15th) 13 (12th) Power Play Goals 6 (27th) 15 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (13th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Nashville has gone 3-7-0 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Nashville hit the over in five of its last 10 games.

The Predators' past 10 games have averaged 0.5 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Predators are putting up 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Predators' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 44 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Predators are ranked 18th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 52 total goals (3.5 per game).

Their goal differential (-8) ranks them 23rd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.