Predators vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (5-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The Predators have lost four games in a row.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-210)
|Blackhawks (+170)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have gone 1-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
- Nashville's 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals six times.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|44 (25th)
|Goals
|36 (30th)
|52 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|49 (15th)
|13 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (27th)
|15 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (13th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Nashville has gone 3-7-0 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.
- Nashville hit the over in five of its last 10 games.
- The Predators' past 10 games have averaged 0.5 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators are putting up 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Predators' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 44 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Predators are ranked 18th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 52 total goals (3.5 per game).
- Their goal differential (-8) ranks them 23rd in the league.
