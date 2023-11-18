Should you bet on Ryan O'Reilly to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • O'Reilly has scored in five of 15 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 4 3 1 18:39 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:23 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 23:03 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:38 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

