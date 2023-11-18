Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Toombs County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Toombs County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Toombs County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Veterans High School at Toombs County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Laurens High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
