If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Toombs County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Toombs County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Veterans High School at Toombs County High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18

3:30 PM ET on November 18 Location: Vidalia, GA

Vidalia, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Laurens High School at Vidalia High School