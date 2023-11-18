Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Walton County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stockbridge High School at Loganville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.