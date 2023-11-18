Week 12 of the college football slate includes six games with Big Ten teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

Purdue vs. Northwestern | Michigan vs. Maryland

Week 12 Big Ten Results

Northwestern 23 Purdue 15

Pregame Favorite: Northwestern (-2.5)

Northwestern (-2.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Northwestern Leaders

Passing: Ben Bryant (13-for-24, 230 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Ben Bryant (13-for-24, 230 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Cam Porter (17 ATT, 95 YDS, 2 TDs)

Cam Porter (17 ATT, 95 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Cam Johnson (5 TAR, 3 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Purdue Leaders

Passing: Ryan Browne (12-for-16, 104 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Ryan Browne (12-for-16, 104 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Tyrone Tracy Jr. (16 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD)

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (16 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Devin Mockobee (3 TAR, 3 REC, 44 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Northwestern Purdue 329 Total Yards 443 230 Passing Yards 140 99 Rushing Yards 303 1 Turnovers 3

Michigan 31 Maryland 24

Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-18.5)

Michigan (-18.5) Pregame Total: 50.5

Michigan Leaders

Passing: J.J. McCarthy (12-for-23, 141 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

J.J. McCarthy (12-for-23, 141 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Blake Corum (28 ATT, 94 YDS, 2 TDs)

Blake Corum (28 ATT, 94 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Colston Loveland (6 TAR, 3 REC, 36 YDS)

Maryland Leaders

Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (21-for-31, 247 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Taulia Tagovailoa (21-for-31, 247 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Roman Hemby (11 ATT, 35 YDS)

Roman Hemby (11 ATT, 35 YDS) Receiving: Kaden Prather (4 TAR, 3 REC, 81 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Maryland Michigan 262 Total Yards 291 247 Passing Yards 141 15 Rushing Yards 150 3 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 12 Big Ten Games

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-7)

