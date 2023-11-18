Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 12 college football action? Below, we outline how you can watch all four games involving teams from the Ivy League.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Dartmouth Big Green at Brown Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Harvard Crimson at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Columbia Lions at Cornell Big Red 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Princeton Tigers at Pennsylvania Quakers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

