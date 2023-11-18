Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 12 college football action? Below, we outline how you can watch all four games involving teams from the Ivy League.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Dartmouth Big Green at Brown Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Harvard Crimson at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Columbia Lions at Cornell Big Red
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Princeton Tigers at Pennsylvania Quakers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
