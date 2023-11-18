As we roll into Week 12 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the MWC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Wyoming Cowboys 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 Spectrum Sports Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico Lobos at Fresno State Bulldogs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

