The Week 12 college football slate features four games involving schools from the OVC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

