Trying to find information on the best bets in Sun Belt action in Week 12? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Georgia State vs. LSU matchup, and picking Troy (-15.5) over Louisiana against the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games, as well as other options to parlay, in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all Sun Belt games with BetMGM!

Best Week 12 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Troy -15.5 vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Troy Trojans Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 23.6 points

Troy by 23.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: James Madison -9 vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at James Madison Dukes

Appalachian State Mountaineers at James Madison Dukes Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 15.1 points

James Madison by 15.1 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Coastal Carolina -3.5 vs. Army

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Army Black Knights

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Army Black Knights Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 9.4 points

Coastal Carolina by 9.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Make your Sun Belt spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 12 Sun Belt Total Bets

Under 72.5 - Georgia State vs. LSU

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers

Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers Projected Total: 63.8 points

63.8 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Total: 54.5 points

54.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Under 62.5 - UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Ole Miss Rebels

UL Monroe Warhawks at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 56.8 points

56.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 12 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G James Madison 10-0 (6-0 Sun Belt) 34.3 / 18.2 433.2 / 324.8 Troy 8-2 (5-1 Sun Belt) 29.0 / 15.9 427.9 / 296.9 Coastal Carolina 7-3 (5-2 Sun Belt) 30.1 / 21.2 436.3 / 371.4 Appalachian State 6-4 (4-2 Sun Belt) 34.8 / 27.0 456.3 / 388.7 Georgia Southern 6-4 (3-3 Sun Belt) 32.7 / 28.0 435.4 / 391.9 Old Dominion 4-6 (3-3 Sun Belt) 23.0 / 27.4 355.0 / 398.0 Texas State 6-4 (3-3 Sun Belt) 34.9 / 28.5 454.4 / 400.9 Arkansas State 5-5 (3-3 Sun Belt) 23.5 / 30.8 371.4 / 431.4 South Alabama 5-5 (3-3 Sun Belt) 29.9 / 21.1 423.0 / 323.7 Georgia State 6-4 (3-4 Sun Belt) 27.1 / 28.8 380.9 / 428.8 Marshall 5-5 (2-4 Sun Belt) 24.4 / 28.9 360.2 / 382.0 Louisiana 5-5 (2-4 Sun Belt) 31.1 / 28.6 404.4 / 387.2 Southern Miss 3-7 (2-5 Sun Belt) 24.1 / 35.3 370.7 / 414.1 UL Monroe 2-8 (0-7 Sun Belt) 18.4 / 33.2 335.7 / 439.2

Watch Sun Belt games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.