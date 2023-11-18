Will Yakov Trenin Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 18?
Should you bet on Yakov Trenin to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Trenin stats and insights
- Trenin is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
- Trenin has zero points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Trenin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
