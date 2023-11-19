Sunday's contest at Baha Mar Convention Center has the Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) going head-to-head against the Providence Friars (3-1) at 12:00 PM (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Georgia by a score of 72-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Georgia vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Georgia vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 72, Providence 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-3.1)

Georgia (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Georgia Performance Insights

With 68.5 points per game on offense, Georgia was 262nd in the country last year. On defense, it gave up 71.5 points per contest, which ranked 224th in college basketball.

With 31.9 boards per game, the Bulldogs ranked 171st in college basketball. They allowed 32.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 283rd in college basketball.

Last year Georgia ranked 319th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.2 per game.

The Bulldogs were 249th in the nation with 12.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 276th with 10.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bulldogs ranked 256th in the nation with 6.7 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 306th with a 31.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Last season Georgia ceded 7.0 three-pointers per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 31.9% (67th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Georgia took 61.8% two-pointers, accounting for 70.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 38.2% threes (29.5% of the team's baskets).

