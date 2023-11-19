Sunday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) matching up with the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-67 win as our model heavily favors Kennesaw State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 85, Georgia Southern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kennesaw State (-18.1)

Kennesaw State (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

Offensively, Georgia Southern put up 68.4 points per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 66.7 points per contest at the other end (73rd-ranked).

The Eagles averaged 32.1 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Georgia Southern delivered just 10.4 per game (13th-worst in college basketball).

Last year the Eagles committed 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

With 6.3 treys per game, the Eagles were 288th in the country. They owned a 31.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 320th in college basketball.

Georgia Southern allowed 6.8 three-pointers per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (88th-ranked).

Georgia Southern took 65.8% two-pointers and 34.2% three-pointers last season. Of the team's buckets, 75.4% were two-pointers and 24.6% were three-pointers.

