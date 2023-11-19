The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) face the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This contest will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State Rank Kennesaw State AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank
95th 75 Points Scored 68.4 266th
141st 69 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 32.1 156th
266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.3 288th
88th 14.3 Assists 10.4 346th
200th 12 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.