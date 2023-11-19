Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) meet at Minges Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia Southern and its opponent combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.
- The Eagles' record against the spread last year was 15-12-0.
- Kennesaw State's .690 ATS win percentage (20-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Georgia Southern's .556 mark (15-12-0 ATS Record).
Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kennesaw State
|75
|143.4
|69
|135.7
|143.1
|Georgia Southern
|68.4
|143.4
|66.7
|135.7
|135.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends
- The Eagles' 68.4 points per game last year were just 0.6 fewer points than the 69 the Owls allowed.
- Georgia Southern put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kennesaw State
|20-9-0
|17-12-0
|Georgia Southern
|15-12-0
|13-14-0
Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kennesaw State
|Georgia Southern
|15-1
|Home Record
|12-4
|10-6
|Away Record
|3-11
|8-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|11-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.8
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.6
|10-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.