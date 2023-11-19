The Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) meet at Minges Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern and its opponent combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.

The Eagles' record against the spread last year was 15-12-0.

Kennesaw State's .690 ATS win percentage (20-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Georgia Southern's .556 mark (15-12-0 ATS Record).

Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 75 143.4 69 135.7 143.1 Georgia Southern 68.4 143.4 66.7 135.7 135.2

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 68.4 points per game last year were just 0.6 fewer points than the 69 the Owls allowed.

Georgia Southern put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69 points.

Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 20-9-0 17-12-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 13-14-0

Georgia Southern vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kennesaw State Georgia Southern 15-1 Home Record 12-4 10-6 Away Record 3-11 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

