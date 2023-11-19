The Providence Friars (3-1) and the Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) meet at Baha Mar Convention Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no set line.

Georgia vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Georgia's games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last year.

The Bulldogs had nine wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Providence's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Georgia's .310 mark (9-20-0 ATS Record).

Georgia vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 77.3 145.8 71.0 142.5 143.0 Georgia 68.5 145.8 71.5 142.5 140.4

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 68.5 points per game last year were only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Friars allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Georgia went 5-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall.

Georgia vs. Providence Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 16-13-0 14-15-0 Georgia 9-20-0 14-15-0

Georgia vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Georgia 15-2 Home Record 13-4 6-6 Away Record 1-10 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

