Sunday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Drake Bulldogs (3-0) squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-73 win for Drake, so expect a tight matchup.

The Hawkeyes head into this matchup on the heels of a 65-58 loss to Kansas State on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 65-58 loss to Kansas State in their last game on Thursday. The Bulldogs are coming off of an 85-73 win against Iowa State in their last game on Sunday. Caitlin Clark put up 24 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McAulay scored a team-best 27 points for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Iowa vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1

Iowa vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 76, Iowa 73

Top 25 Predictions

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season, with a +589 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and gave up 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

Iowa's offense was more effective in Big Ten games last season, scoring 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.3 PPG.

Offensively the Hawkeyes fared better at home last season, posting 89.4 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game in road games.

Iowa ceded 65.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.5 away from home.

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game last season with a +420 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) and gave up 66.0 per contest (227th in college basketball).

In MVC games, Drake averaged 1.7 fewer points (77.5) than overall (79.2) in 2022-23.

The Bulldogs scored more points at home (82.0 per game) than on the road (74.0) last season.

At home, Drake allowed 62.7 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 66.4.

