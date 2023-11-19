Sunday's contest that pits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) against the Kennesaw State Owls (1-2) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-55 in favor of Georgia Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Owls' last contest was a 62-52 loss to Georgia State on Tuesday.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 83, Kennesaw State 55

Kennesaw State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls averaged 67.7 points per game last season (131st in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest (252nd in college basketball). They had a +15 scoring differential overall.

In ASUN action, Kennesaw State scored 67.7 points per game, the same as its overall season average.

In 2022-23, the Owls scored 10.6 more points per game at home (73.2) than on the road (62.6).

Kennesaw State gave up 62.8 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 on the road.

