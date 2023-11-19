Sunday's game that pits the Utah Utes (3-1) against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-2) at TD Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-67 in favor of Utah, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Utah vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 82, St. John's (NY) 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah vs. St. John's (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-15.8)

Utah (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Utah Performance Insights

Utah was 255th in the country in points scored (68.7 per game) and 32nd in points allowed (63.8) last season.

The Utes were the 16th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (35.8) and ranked 170th in rebounds allowed (31) last year.

Utah was 88th in the country in assists (14.3 per game) last year.

Last year, the Utes were 192nd in the country in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and 227th in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Utah was 73rd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 18th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.2%) last year.

Last season, Utah attempted 62.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 70.7% of Utah's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.3% were 3-pointers.

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

On offense, St. John's (NY) posted 77.3 points per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 75.2 points per contest at the other end of the court (316th-ranked).

The Red Storm ranked fifth-best in the nation by grabbing 37.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 275th in college basketball (32.5 allowed per contest).

St. John's (NY) delivered 15.2 assists per game, which ranked them 40th in college basketball.

Last season the Red Storm committed 13.5 turnovers per game (320th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14 turnovers per contest (44th-ranked).

The Red Storm made 5.8 treys per game (324th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33.1% shooting percentage (234th-ranked) from three-point land.

St. John's (NY) was 312th in the country with 8.4 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 235th with a 34.5% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

St. John's (NY) took 73% two-pointers and 27% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 80.1% were two-pointers and 19.9% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.