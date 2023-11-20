Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Chatham County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windsor Forest High School at Savannah Country Day School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 20
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Effingham County High School at New Hampstead High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 20
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradwell Institute at Groves High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lithia Springs High School at Beach High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
